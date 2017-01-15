Russian security chief says country seeing more cyberattacks

1:15 Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep Pause

0:42 Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne

2:20 Blue Mass at St Joseph's

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:46 Fun in the snow in Tuolumne County

1:08 Vigil for Modesto teen

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health