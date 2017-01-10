Nigerian governor: Aid agencies misusing refugee funds

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock

0:39 EPA honors Crystal Creamery

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:40 Playing in the water after the storm

1:37 Storm causes tree to uproot in front of Turlock home, car smashed