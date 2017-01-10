Nation & World

January 10, 2017 5:02 AM

Reports: assailant killed in attempted attack in Turkey

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Private NTV television says an assailant has been killed during an attempted attack on a police station in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.

Two suspected accomplices are believed to have fled the scene, the station said, citing local journalists.

The attacker fired on police who returned fire, NTV said Tuesday. The report said the assailants may have been planning a suicide bombing.

The private Dogan news agency and other media say several ambulances were sent to the area.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of attacks that have been blamed on Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group.

