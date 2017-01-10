Rights groups urge Pakistan to probe abductions of activists

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

1:58 Movie trailer: 'Fences'

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit