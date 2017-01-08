High school football coach target of bullying lawsuit

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach? Pause

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

1:50 Gregori wrestler Mike Villavicencio wins in OT at Escalon

0:33 Fatal accident on Yosemite Boulevard

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla