Ivory Coast: Unrest spreads as officials seek end to mutiny

Heavy gunfire erupted Saturday at a military camp in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's largest city, witnesses said, a sign that a mutiny by disgruntled soldiers could be escalating despite government efforts to bring it to a swift end.
Shooting also took place for the second day in a row in Bouake, Ivory Coast's second-largest city, as well as in the western city of Man, witnesses said.
The mutiny began in Bouake early Friday morning. The government says soldiers' demands include salary increases and a quicker promotion schedule.
Top security officials were expected to meet with soldiers in Bouake on Saturday, and an emergency cabinet meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. President Alassane Ouattara traveled to Ghana for the inauguration of new President Nana Akufo-Addo, though he was due to return Saturday evening.
The government used payouts to appease soldiers who staged a similar operation in 2014.
The unrest points to lingering security worries in Ivory Coast, which boasts Africa's fastest-growing economy and is eager to move past its history of conflict.
The gunfire Saturday at the Akouedo camp, located in Abidjan's residential Cocody district, began at around 8 a.m. and lasted for about two hours, said Louise Kouame, who lives nearby. "It's calm for the moment, but we are more and more afraid," she said.
Security forces blocked off at least some roads heading toward the camp.
In Man, civilians stayed indoors as mutinous soldiers cruised through the streets, said resident Herve Singo.
A similar scene was playing out in Bouake, where gunfire began at 3 a.m. and continued for several hours before dying down, said Moussa Fofana, a taxi driver.
Appearing on state television Friday night, Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said officials were determined to end what he called a "deplorable" situation.
