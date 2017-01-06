AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

US report: Putin ordered effort to help Trump, hurt Clinton
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America's presidential election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, U.S. intelligence agencies declared Friday in the government's first formal allegation supporting sensational claims that Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted.
The intelligence report, an unclassified version of a more-detailed classified account given earlier to Trump, the White House and congressional leaders, withheld the government's evidence to back up its assertions.
Trump, in a brief interview with The Associated Press, said he "learned a lot" from his discussions with intelligence officials, but declined to say whether he accepted their assertion that Russia had meddled in the election on his behalf.
"It was a really great meeting, I really like those people a lot," said Trump, who has challenged the intelligence community since winning the election. "I learned a lot and I think they did also."
Trump would not detail what evidence he was presented with, saying only that he learned "a lot of confidential things." Because Trump is not yet president, he is legally constrained from revealing classified information.
---
US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said.
He was taken into custody after throwing his empty weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, one witness said.
"People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs," the witness, Mark Lea, told MSNBC. "He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it."
The gunman was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, who served in Iraq with the National Guard but was demoted and discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance. His brother said he had been receiving psychological treatment recently.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Santiago had walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in November to say that the U.S. government was controlling his mind and making him watch Islamic State videos.
---
Family: Shooting suspect 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq
The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage at a Florida airport had a history of mental health issues — some of which followed his military service in Iraq — and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting.
"Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn't feeling too good," his uncle, Hernan Rivera, told The Record newspaper (http://bit.ly/2j04ghF ).
Esteban Santiago, 26, deployed in 2010 as part of the Puerto Rico National Guard, spending a year with an engineering battalion, according to Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen.
In recent years, Santiago had been living in Anchorage, Alaska, his brother, Bryan Santiago, told The Associated Press from Puerto Rico. Bryan Santiago said his brother's girlfriend had recently called the family to alert them to his treatment.
In November, Esteban told FBI agents in Alaska that the government was controlling his mind and was forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos, a law enforcement official said. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke Friday on condition of anonymity.
---
Judge rebukes suspects in beating of disabled man in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge rebuked four black people accused of beating a mentally disabled white man and broadcasting the attack on Facebook, sternly asking, "Where was your sense of decency?" before denying their attorneys' pleas to set bail so they might be released from jail.
"I find each of you a danger to yourself and society," Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil said, sounding baffled that the suspects who hold jobs, attend school and, in one case, care for a brother in a wheelchair could be charged with attacking the 18-year-old victim. How, she wondered, could she agree to allow people accused of such "terrible actions" to walk out of jail?
The beating was captured on cellphone video by one of the assailants and has since been viewed millions of times on social media. The footage shows the suspects taunting the victim with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.
Prosecutors offered new details of the assault, explaining that one of the suspects demanded $300 from the mother of the victim, who is schizophrenic and has attention-deficit disorder. They also said the beating started in a van when the same attacker became angry that the mother had contacted him asking that her son be allowed to come home.
A prosecutor told the judge that the suspects forced the victim to drink toilet water, kiss the floor and then allegedly stuffed a sock into his mouth and taped it shut as they bound his hands with a belt.
---
Crimes against whites equals small percentage of hate crimes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The horrific beating of a mentally disabled white man in Chicago by four black assailants broadcast on social media is highlighting anti-white hate crimes at a time of increased racial strife in the United States.
But federal statistics and experts say anti-white incidents remain a smaller percentage of overall hate crimes. Anti-black hate crimes are still the largest number of cases.
According to the 2015 FBI hate crime statistics, the latest available, there were 613 anti-white-related crimes out of 5,850 total cases. That's around 10.5 percent of all reported hate crimes, and within the yearly average, federal numbers show.
By comparison, the FBI reports there were 1,745 anti-black hate crimes or about 30 percent of all reported incidents. Jews were the most targeted religious group that year and were victims of 11 percent of all hate crimes. It's not clear how many anti-Jewish hate crime victims also may have been attacked because of their race.
That data also suggested that blacks and Jews remain disproportionally targets of hate crimes compared to their population as opposed to whites. African-Americans are only 13 percent of the U.S. population, while non-Hispanic whites are 61 percent.
---
South storm: Fender benders, food runs, disrupted inaugural
ATLANTA (AP) — A winter storm stalking the South disrupted a new governor's inaugural ceremonies in North Carolina, triggered hundreds of fender benders in Tennessee and led shoppers to empty out shelves of bread and milk.
Road workers manning 12-hour shifts rushed to pre-treat roads as states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas as the storm closed in amid threats of snow, sleet, freezing rain and gusting winds.
Winter storm warnings were issued for parts of Alabama and Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia. Schools canceled classes in several states. Officials warned that their Southern cities, with far fewer snowplows than up north, could grind to a halt with even a thin coat of ice or snow.
The winter mess was blamed for hundreds of fender benders and other non-injury crashes, some involving school buses, on Nashville roads coated by 1 to 2 inches of snow early Friday. Nashville's city school district ordered classes to start as schedule but had to hastily call early dismissals as police reports of non-injury crashes multiplied. All students were later transported safely home.
"We apologize," Nashville Schools Chief Operating Officer Chris Henson said. "We realize that it's been very frustrating for everyone. And the timing was very unfortunate, as far as the weather change."
---
Free from Boko Haram, Nigeria's Chibok girls are kept silent
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — She was found wandering in a forest, the first of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram to escape on her own and reach freedom. That was in May. Since then, Amina Ali Nkeki has been sequestered by Nigeria's intelligence agency, embraced just once by her family months ago.
Some say Nigeria's government is keeping the young woman silent because it doesn't want her telling the world about military blunders in the fight against the Islamic extremist group, or about her desire to be reunited with the father of her child — a detained former Boko Haram commander.
"I worry, sometimes, that I don't know if she is alive or dead," her mother, Binta Ali Nkeki, sobbed during an exclusive telephone interview with The Associated Press from her remote northeastern village of Mbalala. She said she hasn't seen her daughter since July.
Sunday marks 1,000 days since the Chibok schoolgirls were abducted together from a government boarding school in April 2014. Most of them remain in captivity. The few who have been freed, like Amina, have found themselves not completely free.
The mass kidnapping horrified the world and brought Boko Haram international attention. The failure of Nigeria's former government to act quickly to free the girls sparked a global Bring Back Our Girls movement; even U.S. first lady Michelle Obama posted a photo with its logo on social media.
---
Reynolds, Fisher laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher have been laid to rest together at a sprawling Los Angeles cemetery favored by celebrities. The mother and daughter had a private joint funeral Friday at Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills the day after a memorial at their two neighboring houses.
Minimal details were revealed about the ceremony or the final resting places of the two actresses who died on consecutive days last week.
But Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother Todd Fisher talked to reporters afterward, telling them that Carrie Fisher was cremated before the funeral and her ashes put in her favorite possession, a giant porcelain Prozac pill.
Todd Fisher said the funeral was "fitting and beautiful." He said he and other relatives will now plan a public memorial for the two women.
---
1st Somali-American lawmaker sworn in after trip to homeland
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ilhan Omar took the oath as the nation's first Somali-American lawmaker this week, just days after an 8,500-mile journey that retraced her path from her war-torn homeland to Kenya to the Minnesota Capitol.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the Democrat said the trip gave her essential perspective as she embarks on her new career as a state representative.
"To walk the same streets I walked as a kid, as a refugee, to think about the other kids who now are adults raising kids in Somalia, who are still living in a refugee camp ... it's hard not to believe there's a bigger purpose," said Omar, 34.
Between her trip to Africa and a whirlwind of national TV appearances since her November election victory, Omar hasn't had a moment to decorate her new Capitol office. It's currently adorned only with two wooden Somali milk containers — one painted with the blue background and white star of the Somali flag.
Omar said she considers her election to be a "counter-narrative" to President-elect Donald Trump, who has proposed a temporary ban on allowing Muslim immigrants into the country. During his lone campaign stop in Minnesota, he said the state had suffered from the influx of refugees.
---
Jeans that give directions? Products get, um, 'smart' at CES
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here's a morning routine for you.
After the alarm on your smartphone goes off, it's time to roll out of your "smart" bed and give your hair a good run through with your app-connected brush. Don't forget to use your smart toothbrush in front of your smart mirror.
After that, your smart pillbox will remind you to take your medication. And remember to put on your smart jeans, so they can give you directions while you leave your phone in the pocket.
Sound like a typical morning? Tech companies at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas would like it to be. They're unveiling products that do all these things and more. But do we really need them — or even want them?
"When an industry is nascent, you will see experimentation," said Mark Hung, a vice president at Gartner Research. "Companies will throw things against the wall to see what sticks."
