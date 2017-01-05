Charges expected in Chicago beating broadcast on Facebook

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:09 Kobach says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

1:11 Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener