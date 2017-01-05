Car bomb strikes Baghdad market, killing at least 9

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

2:17 Mark Zuckerberg has a new housemate: Jarvis

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends