Trump questions US intelligence as governing challenges loom

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:43 Preliminary hearing in murder case extended

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 MID board member testifies on salmon

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail