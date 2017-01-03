Nation & World

January 3, 2017 7:36 AM

Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state

By ELIAS MESERET Associated Press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

An Ethiopian court has sentenced 20 Muslims to prison after they were found guilty of trying to establish a state ruled by Sharia law and inciting violence.

They were charged under Ethiopia's controversial anti-terrorism law. All but one received five and a half years. Two were journalists working for a Muslim radio station.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate, citing the court ruling, said Tuesday that they also were found to be "participating in a movement to secure the release of another Muslim group."

Muslims have long felt marginalized in Ethiopia and have carried out a number of protests since 2011. Some were met with force.

Mustafa Safi, the defendants' lawyer, says they didn't receive a fair trial and were not able to pray in detention. He says they will appeal.

