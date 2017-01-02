10 Things to Know for Tuesday

0:22 Crash on Tully Road in Modesto Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends