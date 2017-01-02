Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

4:03 49ers CEO Jed York says Chip Kelly is going to be team's coach 'for a long time'

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall