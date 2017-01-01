South Korea says woman tied to scandal arrested in Denmark

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation

5:58 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses shooting death of deputy Dennis Wallace

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

0:29 Modesto homicide scene