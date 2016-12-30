Zoo euthanizes 25-year-old lion, believed to be oldest in US

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

0:29 Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla