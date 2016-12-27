Death toll from using toxic liquor jumps to 27 in Pakistan

2:17 Modesto Fire Department makes Mannequin Challenge video Pause

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

1:03 Suspected DUI driver on the loose after Sheriff's deputy crashes during high speed chase

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:17 Mark Zuckerberg has a new housemate: Jarvis

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year