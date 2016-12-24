Spared from demolition, 1920s black schoolhouse being saved

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends Pause

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

2:21 Alter-ed state: Oakdale church becomes custom home

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:25 Woman's Body Found at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla