CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
5-9-8-6
(five, nine, eight, six)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.20
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.20)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000
06-11-19-36-37
(six, eleven, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
25-36-37-55-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $212 million
08-19-34-41-45, Mega Ball: 21
(eight, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $38 million
