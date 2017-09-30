Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 9:31 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

2-3-4-9

(two, three, four, nine)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.40

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.40)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

03-07-11-14-38

(three, seven, eleven, fourteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

08-12-25-41-64, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(eight, twelve, twenty-five, forty-one, sixty-four; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

10-21-30-42-46, Mega Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-one, thirty, forty-two, forty-six; Mega Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $18 million

