Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.37

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.37)

Estimated jackpot: $395,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

