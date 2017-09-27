Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

4-6-5-7

(four, six, five, seven)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.54

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.54)

Estimated jackpot: $377,000

05-16-17-27-37

(five, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $435,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

08-10-21-23-25, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

02-08-12-37-44, Mega Ball: 12

(two, eight, twelve, thirty-seven, forty-four; Mega Ball: twelve)

