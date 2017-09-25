Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 7:04 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-25-27-29-35

(eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

