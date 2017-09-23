Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:23 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-9-5

(nine, nine, five)

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

0-5-5-1

(zero, five, five, one)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:41.03

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 41.03)

Estimated jackpot: $342,000

20-24-29-34-37

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

24-45-55-56-57, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(twenty-four, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

04-06-08-13-46, Mega Ball: 6

(four, six, eight, thirteen, forty-six; Mega Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $16 million

