Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

7-8-0-1

(seven, eight, zero, one)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.35

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.35)

Estimated jackpot: $309,000

06-09-14-32-37

(six, nine, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

09-28-31-50-61, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

