CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
7-8-0-1
(seven, eight, zero, one)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.35
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.35)
Estimated jackpot: $309,000
06-09-14-32-37
(six, nine, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
09-28-31-50-61, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
