Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.59

Estimated jackpot: $301,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

