Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 7:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.18

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

