Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 7:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:49.43

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 49.43)

Estimated jackpot: $281,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

