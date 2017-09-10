Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 7:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.98

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.98)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

