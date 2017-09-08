Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-05-14-26-73, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(four, five, fourteen, twenty-six, seventy-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
September 08, 2017 10:06 PM
