Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 8:11 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

7-1-8-4

(seven, one, eight, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.30

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.30)

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

01-05-12-13-19

(one, five, twelve, thirteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

02-13-17-35-73, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 5

(two, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-five, seventy-three; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

