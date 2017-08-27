Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 7:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.19

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.19)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

