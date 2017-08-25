Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 7:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.14

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.14)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:49

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg
Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game 1:03

Check out the trailer for the new Madden NFL 18 game
Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

View More Video