Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.22

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

