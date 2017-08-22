Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 7:10 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

04-10-11-23-38

(four, ten, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry 1:02

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry
Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Fire threatens hotel in Modesto 0:41

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto

View More Video