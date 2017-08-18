Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-11-13-22-33
(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
August 18, 2017 6:59 PM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-11-13-22-33
(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments