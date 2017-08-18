Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 6:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-11-13-22-33

(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:52

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show
Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 0:46

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise

View More Video