Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-05-17-35-37
(three, five, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
August 17, 2017 7:00 PM
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-05-17-35-37
(three, five, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments