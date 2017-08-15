Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:48.44

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

