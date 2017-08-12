Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 8:15 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-5-2

(seven, five, two)

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

4-6-5-2

(four, six, five, two)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:47.90

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 47.90)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

01-04-06-18-34

(one, four, six, eighteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

20-24-26-35-49, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $356 million

10-27-28-34-41, Mega Ball: 7

(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-one; Mega Ball: seven)

