Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 8:01 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.14

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.14)

Estimated jackpot: $102,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

