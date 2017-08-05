Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 7:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

06-19-33-34-37

(six, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

