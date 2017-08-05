Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-19-33-34-37
(six, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
August 05, 2017 7:00 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-19-33-34-37
(six, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments