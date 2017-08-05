Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 9:36 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

0-3-3-7

(zero, three, three, seven)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.39

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.39)

Estimated jackpot: $96,000

06-19-33-34-37

(six, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $191,000

Estimated jackpot: $346 million

11-21-28-33-45, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-five; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $286 million

06-09-19-27-38, Mega Ball: 15

(six, nine, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the new Turlock boutique Stable Grounds

Tour the new Turlock boutique Stable Grounds 0:58

Tour the new Turlock boutique Stable Grounds
Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws 1:19

Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws
Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops 1:05

Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops

View More Video