Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:45.49

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 45.49)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto City Schools Go Digital

Modesto City Schools Go Digital 1:05

Modesto City Schools Go Digital
Artist John D’Arcy is optimistic despite almost losing everything in the Detwiler Fire 1:49

Artist John D’Arcy is optimistic despite almost losing everything in the Detwiler Fire
Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years 0:39

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

View More Video