Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-24-29-31-37

(three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

