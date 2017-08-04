Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-24-29-31-37
(three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
August 04, 2017 7:00 PM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-24-29-31-37
(three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments