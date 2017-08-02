Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 7:06 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

13-15-17-25-37

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

