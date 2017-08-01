Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 9:53 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

9-0-4-5

(nine, zero, four, five)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.80

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.80)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

17-18-25-28-30

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

20-22-52-57-73, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 5

(twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two, fifty-seven, seventy-three; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $303 million

Estimated jackpot: $261 million

