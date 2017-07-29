Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 9:29 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

08-14-16-38-39, Mega Ball: 16

(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

