Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 7:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.04

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

