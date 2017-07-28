Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

6-0-6

(six, zero, six)

8-4-1-0

(eight, four, one, zero)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.04

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.04)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

04-12-24-34-37

(four, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

04-06-31-49-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(four, six, thirty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $239 million

