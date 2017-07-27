Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:59 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

5-5-8-7

(five, five, eight, seven)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.88

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.88)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

05-17-26-33-34

(five, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

Estimated jackpot: $239 million

