Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 8:10 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-3-4

(six, three, four)

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

6-4-4-2

(six, four, four, two)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:48.84

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 48.84)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

01-03-11-16-33

(one, three, eleven, sixteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

02-05-26-58-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(two, five, twenty-six, fifty-eight, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

